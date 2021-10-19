The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 103.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,437 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of The Andersons worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in The Andersons by 1.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in The Andersons by 25.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 593,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,108,000 after buying an additional 121,086 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Andersons by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,213,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,176,000 after buying an additional 210,638 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Andersons by 3.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 230,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after buying an additional 6,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get The Andersons alerts:

The Andersons stock opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. The Andersons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $34.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 6.47%. As a group, analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. The Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 777.78%.

ANDE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of The Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

In related news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $103,127.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,971.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.