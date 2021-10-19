The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 447,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,873,000 after buying an additional 80,500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 138.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 129,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 403,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,842,000 after purchasing an additional 14,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 109.2% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCKT. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.98. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 16.92 and a current ratio of 16.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.72.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

