The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 7,751 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 16.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 25.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 8.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average of $25.50. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $39.55.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. Equities analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $280,195.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $234,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,507 shares of company stock worth $747,595 over the last ninety days. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $53.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.14.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.