The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $14.05 Per Share (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note issued on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will earn $14.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $14.35. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.10 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Odeon Capital Group cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.03.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $200.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.36 and a 200-day moving average of $189.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $106.85 and a fifty-two week high of $204.93.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.39 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.62%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,450 shares of company stock worth $821,392. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,117,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 778,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

