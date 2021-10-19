The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. decreased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.4% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 38.0% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 9.3% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

NYSE PG traded down $2.92 on Tuesday, hitting $139.42. 91,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,825,848. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.23. The company has a market cap of $338.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.81.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

In other news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $145,813.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

