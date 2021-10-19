The Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.42 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Sherwin-Williams to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SHW opened at $297.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.18. The Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $310.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

In related news, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 123.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.12% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $803,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Citigroup lowered The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.89.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

