The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, December 6th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%.

The Southern has increased its dividend payment by 10.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. The Southern has a payout ratio of 77.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect The Southern to earn $3.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.2%.

Get The Southern alerts:

SO opened at $62.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.67 and a 200-day moving average of $64.02. The company has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,747 shares of company stock worth $5,969,659 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.23.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.