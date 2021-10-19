The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stake Lowered by Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Southern by 12.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Southern by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,541,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,645 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in The Southern by 843,210.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,858,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,483 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Southern by 7.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,370,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,550 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the first quarter valued at $83,148,000. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SO stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,994,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.02. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

SO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.31.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $156,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,747 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,659. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

