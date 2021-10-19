The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

SWGAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. AlphaValue upgraded The Swatch Group to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of The Swatch Group stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,392. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average of $15.71. The Swatch Group has a twelve month low of $10.43 and a twelve month high of $18.59.

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

