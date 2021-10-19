The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Issues Earnings Results

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS.

Shares of TRV opened at $152.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $111.69 and a 12 month high of $163.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Travelers Companies from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.62.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

