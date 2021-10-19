The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Issues Earnings Results

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS.
Shares of TRV opened at $152.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $111.69 and a 12 month high of $163.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.59%.
In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The Travelers Companies Company Profile
The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.
