The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) PT Lowered to C$3.75 at Canaccord Genuity

The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VLNCF. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on The Valens from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on The Valens from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on The Valens from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

VLNCF stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The Valens has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $3.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34.

The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

