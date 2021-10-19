The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 46.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 58,245 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in The Western Union by 1,365.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,494,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,835 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Western Union by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,230 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in The Western Union by 217.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,549,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,266 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Western Union by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,863,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,551,000 after acquiring an additional 920,673 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in The Western Union by 967.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 805,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,859,000 after acquiring an additional 729,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The Western Union’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WU shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.