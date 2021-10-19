The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Raymond James

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WMB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Williams Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on The Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Williams Companies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.18.

Shares of The Williams Companies stock opened at $29.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average is $25.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $29.89.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Williams Companies will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

