Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 195,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the September 15th total of 156,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 184,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of THTX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.51. 4,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,854. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.62. Theratechnologies has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $4.46. The firm has a market cap of $332.45 million, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 112.84% and a negative net margin of 37.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Theratechnologies will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Theratechnologies by 143.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,716,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after buying an additional 1,012,777 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in Theratechnologies by 482.5% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 851,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 705,251 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Theratechnologies during the first quarter valued at $1,300,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 157.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 204,894 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 67.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 291,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 117,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on THTX shares. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Theratechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Theratechnologies, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in addressing medical needs of patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). The firm offers its product under the brand name of EGRIFTA, which approved therapy for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy.

