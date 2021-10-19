Time New Bank (TNB) Trading 9.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. In the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Time New Bank has a market capitalization of $10.97 million and approximately $325,717.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Time New Bank coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Time New Bank alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00039853 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.10 or 0.00188637 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00088334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001557 BTC.

About Time New Bank

Time New Bank (TNB) is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 coins and its circulating supply is 4,074,427,418 coins. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Time New Bank Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Time New Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Time New Bank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.