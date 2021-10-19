Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $20.81 Million Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,154 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $20,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $216,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MLM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.33.

MLM stock opened at $373.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $366.10 and its 200 day moving average is $359.79. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 0.63. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $239.70 and a 1-year high of $391.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

