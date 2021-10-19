Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $8.39 Million Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 586,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.54% of TTM Technologies worth $8,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 4,874.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $251,675.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average of $14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 74.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $15.36.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $567.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.30 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 0.18%. On average, research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.