Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 782,073 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 47,000 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $11,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,839,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,456,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $54,593,000 after purchasing an additional 726,473 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 85,635 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 659,595 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 107,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average of $13.59.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 billion. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

