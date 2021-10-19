Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Purchases 30,075 Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 461,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,075 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $8,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the first quarter worth $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the first quarter worth $269,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the second quarter worth $370,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 5.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

OEC stock opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.82. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $22.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.81.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $400.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.80 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 53.58% and a net margin of 9.60%. Research analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

