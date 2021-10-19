Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 440 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,405 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Target were worth $12,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,759 shares of company stock valued at $30,555,393. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Argus lifted their target price on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.52.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $253.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.80 and a fifty-two week high of $267.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.83. The company has a market capitalization of $123.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Target announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

