Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 6,755 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,755 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.08% of Fidelity National Financial worth $9,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 365,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,855,000 after buying an additional 107,968 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 262.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 68,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 49,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,971,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,303,000 after buying an additional 351,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $640,095.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $687,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $3,817,821 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FNF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NYSE:FNF opened at $49.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.90. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.39.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 3rd that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.96%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.