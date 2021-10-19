Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Receives C$117.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$117.11.

TIH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$106.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$117.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Toromont Industries stock traded down C$1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$110.70. 16,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$106.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$104.72. Toromont Industries has a 1 year low of C$81.50 and a 1 year high of C$112.00.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.02. The business had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.03 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.39%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Scott Chisholm sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.50, for a total transaction of C$430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,425,200. Also, Director Scott Medhurst sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.98, for a total value of C$125,976.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 212,329 shares in the company, valued at C$22,290,298.42. Insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $759,970 over the last quarter.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

