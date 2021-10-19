Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 546 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,834,000 after purchasing an additional 103,089 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 65,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 211.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 204,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 138,809 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 1st quarter worth about $3,803,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 16,984 shares during the period. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

In related news, CEO John W. Allison purchased 5,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Allison purchased 10,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $239,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $29.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average of $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.27%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.