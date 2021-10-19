Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLY. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1,339.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VLY stock opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.45.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $344.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 29.44%. Valley National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.21.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

