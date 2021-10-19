Toroso Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 12,844 Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 290.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.13 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.88.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 71.34%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPW. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.