Toroso Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,738,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,228,232,000 after purchasing an additional 627,900 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 824,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,065,000 after purchasing an additional 40,913 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total transaction of $2,069,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 122,405 shares in the company, valued at $25,325,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $2,612,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,788,934.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,538 shares of company stock worth $19,454,703. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $202.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.70. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $209.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 61.37%.

ARE has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

