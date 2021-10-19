Toroso Investments LLC Reduces Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Toroso Investments LLC lowered its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,774,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,916 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,242,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,616,000 after acquiring an additional 380,020 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,225,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,244,000 after acquiring an additional 917,612 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,041,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,537,000 after acquiring an additional 141,087 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,530,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,680,000 after acquiring an additional 563,091 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GDDY opened at $69.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.71, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.56. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.14 and a twelve month high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $212,349.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

