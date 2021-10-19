TPG Pace Solutions Corp. (NYSE:TPGS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TPG Pace Solutions Corp. (NYSE:TPGS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the September 15th total of 84,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 131,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Solutions during the second quarter worth about $9,960,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,980,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,229,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in TPG Pace Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPGS traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $10.10. 46,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,024. TPG Pace Solutions has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $10.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00.

TPG Pace Solutions (NYSE:TPGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

About TPG Pace Solutions

TPG Pace Solutions Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

