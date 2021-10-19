Traders Buy High Volume of Oyster Point Pharma Call Options (NASDAQ:OYST)

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 2,762 call options on the company. This is an increase of 448% compared to the average daily volume of 504 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in Oyster Point Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ OYST opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. Oyster Point Pharma has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $25.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of -0.32.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85). As a group, analysts expect that Oyster Point Pharma will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

