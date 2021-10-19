Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 24.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,767 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $8,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,593,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,038,000 after acquiring an additional 249,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 21.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,219,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,641 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,563,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,382,000 after acquiring an additional 173,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,375,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,577,000 after acquiring an additional 68,321 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,250,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,722,000 after buying an additional 182,146 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.50.

TT opened at $175.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.47. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $123.08 and a 12 month high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.91%.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,811,783. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at $16,595,777.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

