TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director W Nicholas Howley Sells 11,500 Shares

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.27, for a total transaction of $7,374,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.24, for a total transaction of $6,994,760.00.

On Monday, August 16th, W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $6,917,825.00.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $639.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $618.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $627.48. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $453.76 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 1,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $676.88.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

