Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,000 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the September 15th total of 88,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 40.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 374.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 96,149 shares during the period. 57.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trevi Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ TRVI remained flat at $$1.18 on Tuesday. 8,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,961. Trevi Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $25.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -0.10.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that Trevi Therapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

