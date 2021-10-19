Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,509 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 11.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,513,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,581,000 after buying an additional 693,019 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 6.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,868,000 after buying an additional 128,318 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 14.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,878,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,262,000 after purchasing an additional 238,800 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 36.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,798,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,610,000 after purchasing an additional 475,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 18.7% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,117,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,945,000 after purchasing an additional 176,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

TPH stock opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $26.35.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

TPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 22,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $558,135.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,702.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $742,274.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at $3,495,925.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,726 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.