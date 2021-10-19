Tri Pointe Homes (TPH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect Tri Pointe Homes to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tri Pointe Homes to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TPH opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.71. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $26.35.

Several research firms recently commented on TPH. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $742,274.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,925.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $161,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,700 shares of company stock worth $1,739,726 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

