Tri Pointe Homes (TPH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect Tri Pointe Homes to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tri Pointe Homes to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE TPH opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.71. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $26.35.
In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $742,274.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,925.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $161,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,700 shares of company stock worth $1,739,726 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
About Tri Pointe Homes
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.
