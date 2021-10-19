Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead program, SIRPaFc (TTI-621), is a fusion protein that consists of the CD47-binding domain of human SIRPa linked to the Fc region of a human immunoglobulin (IgG1). It is designed to act as a soluble decoy receptor, preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory (do not eat) signal. Neutralization of the inhibitory CD47 signal enables the activation of macrophage anti-tumor effects by pro-phagocytic (eat) signals. A Phase 1 clinical trial (NCT02663518) evaluating SIRPaFc is ongoing. Trillium also has a proprietary medicinal chemistry platform, using unique fluorine chemistry, which permits the creation of new chemical entities from validated drugs and drug candidates with improved pharmacological properties. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TRIL. Bloom Burton began coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. JMP Securities cut Trillium Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Craig Hallum cut Trillium Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Trillium Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Shares of TRIL opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.18. Trillium Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $20.96.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIL. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $54,458,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $12,793,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 80.3% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,866,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,101,000 after buying an additional 831,082 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $7,796,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 1,041.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,146,000 after purchasing an additional 766,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

