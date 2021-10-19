TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.27 Million

Brokerages expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) to announce sales of $22.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.77 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC reported sales of $23.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will report full year sales of $86.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $86.02 million to $87.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $103.17 million, with estimates ranging from $100.54 million to $105.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 49.57%. The company had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million.

TPVG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point downgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.42.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 30.5% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 319.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares during the period. 23.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TPVG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.03. 166,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,541. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.59. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $17.24. The firm has a market cap of $527.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.72%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.