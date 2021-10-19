Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Given New C$53.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$46.50 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.75.

Shares of TSE TSU traded down C$0.35 on Tuesday, hitting C$42.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,869. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of C$19.89 and a 12-month high of C$49.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$44.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$94.50.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$86.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$68.78 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Trisura Group will post 1.7299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

