Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.13). Trupanion reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 157.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.48). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRUP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.40.

TRUP stock opened at $94.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -134.94 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.14 and its 200 day moving average is $92.28. Trupanion has a one year low of $69.74 and a one year high of $126.53.

In other Trupanion news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $279,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $335,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,711,862. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 3.1% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 14.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 1.3% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Trupanion by 40.6% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

