Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Downgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Perform”

Scotiabank lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Macquarie raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.83.

Shares of NYSE:TRQ opened at $13.17 on Friday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $21.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average is $16.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.13). Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 41.09%. The firm had revenue of $317.80 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 264.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. 36.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

