Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,882,000 after buying an additional 9,046 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $406.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $377.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.29. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $414.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.00.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

