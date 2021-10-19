Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 30,614 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 711,079 shares.The stock last traded at $387.01 and had previously closed at $406.35.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.00.

The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.29.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,764,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,331,000 after purchasing an additional 73,134 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $730,789,000 after purchasing an additional 322,320 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $373,386,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 948,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,135,000 after purchasing an additional 141,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 609.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,798,000 after purchasing an additional 734,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

