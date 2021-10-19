Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga Sells 140 Shares of Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $11,359.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RARE opened at $78.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.83. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.78 and a 52 week high of $179.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.10.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The firm had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on RARE. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.78.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $102,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

