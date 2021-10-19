Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., a major Brazilian industrial group, is one of the largest distributors of liquefied petroleum gas in Brazil and a leading producer of petrochemicals and chemical. Ultrapar is also engaged in the storage and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas and petrochemical and chemical products. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Ultrapar Participações stock opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44. Ultrapar Participações has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $4.74.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 76.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,109,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,799,000 after buying an additional 3,959,593 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 14.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Ultrapar Participações by 2,928.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 672,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel; liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); retail pharmacy; specialty chemicals, and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma, and Others.

