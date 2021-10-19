UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Short Interest Down 31.7% in September

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 532,300 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the September 15th total of 779,200 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 211,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total value of $205,304.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $252,322.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,436.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,230 shares of company stock worth $877,738. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 24.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 12.6% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $99.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial has a 1 year low of $55.22 and a 1 year high of $102.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.08.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. UMB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $332.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

