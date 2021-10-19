United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of Stericycle worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in Stericycle in the second quarter worth $87,036,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 20.0% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,530,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 22.0% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,740,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,542,000 after buying an additional 314,073 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 44.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 968,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,414,000 after buying an additional 299,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Stericycle by 20.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,628,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,960,000 after purchasing an additional 274,324 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SRCL shares. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Stericycle stock opened at $68.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.05. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.63 and a 1-year high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.66 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

