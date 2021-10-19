United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,292 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 1.15% of Intrusion worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intrusion by 75.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,047 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Intrusion in the first quarter valued at $3,392,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Intrusion by 965.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 78,467 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intrusion by 168.5% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Intrusion during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Intrusion alerts:

INTZ opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Intrusion Inc. has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $29.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.97.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 141.52% and a negative net margin of 203.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intrusion Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrusion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Intrusion

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.