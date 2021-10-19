United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 100,005 Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,005 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 86.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CADE stock opened at $22.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.30.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $185.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 81.08%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

