United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 27,831 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,831 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCL. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000.

BSCL stock opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.10. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.33.

