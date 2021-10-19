United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 33.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

Shares of United Community Banks stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.06. 436,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,253. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $36.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Robert A. Edwards purchased 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $299,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,689.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Community Banks stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of United Community Banks worth $10,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

