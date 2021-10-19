UnitedHealth Group Incorporated to Post FY2021 Earnings of $18.88 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report issued on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings of $18.88 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $18.74. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $5.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.57 EPS.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on UNH. Stephens lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $488.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.17.

NYSE:UNH opened at $424.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $412.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.64. The company has a market capitalization of $400.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $299.60 and a one year high of $433.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,482,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $551,661,000 after acquiring an additional 243,529 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,572,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $957,324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 969,108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $359,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.70, for a total transaction of $2,909,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,185,327.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,438 shares of company stock worth $13,845,249. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

